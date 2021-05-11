Alienware teases X-Series laptops with redesigned cooling, adds latest Intel chips to m15 R6

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has teased a brand new Alienware X-Series laptop coming later this year. The new lineup will feature a brand new cooling solution thanks to what the company says is a "gallium-silicone thermal interface material" or TIM for short.

It's known as Element 31 and it's likely to be some kind of thermal layer to decrease thermal resistance. Other details are currently pretty thin in terms of specs aside from the fact they'll predictably use 11th Gen Intel Core chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

We do also know the new laptops will use Alienware's new Quad-Fan design which is designed for thin but powerful gaming laptops.

Indeed, the X-Series will be the thinnest gaming laptops Alienware has ever made and Dell says the new laptop is "so full of patent-pending technology, we’ll need a separate announcement to share the details (spoiler: tune into the Alienware Update Twitch Stream on June 1!)." So that's when we'll know more - not long to wait.

Alienware adds the new laptop will feature sustainable packaging like Dell's XPS and Precision lineups now do.

Dell has also added the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors to the Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15 gaming systems, both of which also feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs.

You can specify up to the 8 core Core i9-11900H chip, while you can get graphics ranging from the RTX 3050 Ti to the RTX 3080. Plus there's up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, too. It'll be available from the summer.

Writing by Dan Grabham.