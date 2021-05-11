Dell revises the XPS 15 and 17 with Intel's latest high-end 11th gen Core chips

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has reworked the XPS 15 and 17 and they're available with revised internals including the latest Intel Core processors up to Core i9. Once again the superthin design has been retained with the chassis again produced from machined aluminium, carbon fibre and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 display.

Other new options for the 15.6-inch XPS 15 include a 3.5K OLED display option with 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut to accompany the XPS 13 OLED display announced last month.

You can also specify graphics for the XPS 15 up to Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti.

With the XPS 17 - which made a comeback last year after a decade-long absence - the revised internals also include the latest high-end Intel Core chips as well as graphics up to the Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 3060. The chassis incorporates the top-end Core i9-11980HK clocked at 3.3Ghz with a 5GHz turbo speed.

Dell says the XPS 17 remains the smallest 17-inch laptop available with a screen to body ratio of 93.7 percent.

Dell says the XPS 15 is the first-ever 15-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers.

XPS Creator Edition configurations are also available with video and photo editors as well as designers and photographers in mind.

Writing by Dan Grabham.