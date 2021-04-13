Dell intros Dell XPS 13 with OLED display, adds Inspiron 16 Plus to lineup

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has revealed a new OLED version of its well-known XPS 13 ultraportable, following up on an OLED version of the XPS 15 launched in 2019.

The XPS change isn't a new model entirely - the range was refreshed in September with Intel's latest 11th gen Core chips.

The 13.4-inch OLED panel isn't a 4K one - you can get a 4K InfinityEdge LCD display already. Instead, it's a 3.5K (3,456 x 2,160) InfinityEdge OLED touch display. It's slightly less bright than the LCD panel at 400 instead of 500 nits but offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

Dell has also refreshed its Inspiron line of 13, 14 and 15 laptops with a variety of AMD and Intel processors and Nvidia graphics as well as 3K panels, ExpressCharge tech to charge up 80 percent in 60 minutes and Windows Hello fingerprint readers.

There's also a new Inspiron 16 Plus that Dell says is aimed at the 'hobbyist creator' with a 16:10 3K display, 11th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GTX or RTX graphics. Dell says it has grown the display by 11 percent and the trackpad by 30 percent while the dimensions have only increased by 5 percent.

Selected Inspiron models also boast ComfortView Plus reduced blue light tech for reduced eye strain.

