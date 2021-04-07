  1. Home
Dell intros Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 plus updated G15 gaming laptops

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has introduced a new Ryzen edition of the Alienware m15 M5 laptop alongside AMD and Intel-powered versions of its Dell-branded G15 gaming laptop. 

The device - featuring a 15-inch display with refresh rates spanning 165Hz, 240Hz, and 360Hz - is Alienware's first with the combination of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and the latest-series GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

There's also an upgraded Cryo-tech cooling system, too that offers more airflow using thicker fan blades compared to the previous m15 R4. 

You can specify the device with the recently-announced ultra-low profile truly mechanical keyboard co-developed by Cherry with its 1.8mm travel keys and AlienFX customizable lighting.

The display options include a Full HD 360Hz, Quad HD 240hz, or Full HD 165Hz, while there's also 3,200Mhz DDR4 memory, the first Alienware 15-incher to do so. You can upgrade the memory at a later date thanks to dual accessible slots. 

The 15.6-inch Dell G15 also comes in Intel and AMD versions (up to Ryzen 7 or Core i7) while you can also choose from GeForce GTX 1650 and RTX 30 Series graphics. The Full HD display is a 120Hz panel by default, though you can specify from optional 165Hz and 300Hz display panels 

Dell has also introduced several new gaming monitors at 25, 27, 32 and 34 inches which tells you all you need to know about where the monitor market is heading in terms of size. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.
