Alienware updates m17 and m15 with Nvidia's new RTX 3000 graphics

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has announced updates to key Alienware devices at CES 2021 - the Alienware m15 and m17 R4 have the also newly-announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics.

The laptops come with up to 4TB of storage (wow) and faster memory than before at up to 2933MHz. The m17 R4 also has new version of Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling tech based around vapour chambers. That model also has an optional 360Hz Full HD display. There's also an upgraded HDMI 2.1 connector for hooking it up to the latest monitors and TVs up to 120Hz.

Both laptops are available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon finishes (see what they did there) with a new matte finish on the front panel.

Alineware also announced its new Aurora Ryzen Edition M10 desktop featuring the Ryzen 5000 desktop chips and the choice between AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series. The desktop now supports up to 128GB of Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 memory.

Dell hasn't announced updates to its XPS lineup during CES since they are already available with Intel's latest 11th generation Core processors, though it did talk about a bunch of other laptop updates especially the Latitude series. There were also monitors featuring integrated Microsoft Teams controls, plus a new 40-inch ultrawide display, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.