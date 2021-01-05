Dell revamps Latitude series laptops, intros new 40-inch ultrawide monitor

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has launched a bunch of new tech just before CES 2021 next week including new Latitude laptops and an incredible-looking 40-inch ultrawide display.

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 laptops take a leaf out of the privacy handbook and feature webcam shutters. However, there's more to them that - they open and shut automatically.

How this will work in practice is interesting, but we guess if the camera's being used, the shutter is open - which might not be that good if you don't know if an app is actually using your camera? Or if you've left a video call running in the background. There are some other useful controls, too, with dedicated buttons to allow access to your mic and mute. Both new Latitudes are powered by Intel's latest 11th generation Core processors.

There's also the compelling Latitude 7520 with a 15-inch 4K UHD display and Full HD camera as an option. Dell has also been talking a lot about recycling recently and selected Latitide models now use bioplastic from tree waste.

As we reported on last month, Dell wants to create PCs that can take themselves apart for recycling and also has the goal that half the materials used in new devices be recycled by 2030.

The U4021QW UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD display has a huge resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 so you can easily fit a 4K video on it at full resolution plus another app alongside it. There's also 90W charging for your laptop thanks to Thunderbolt 3 while you can also hook up wired Ethernet and other USB devices.

Dell has also announced three other monitors aimed squarely at those who videoconference a lot - read: all of us now - and the 24, 27 and 34-inch displays all have a built-in webcam which works with Windows Hello, dedicated Microsoft Teams button (yes, really) and dual 5W speakers and microphone, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.