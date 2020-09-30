(Pocket-lint) - Dell has updated its XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 laptops with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors. They were teased at Intel’s Tiger Lake launch.

To clear, these are spec bump upgrades. They not only introduce new processors but also a memory update. Both models offer LPDDR4x at 4,267MHz (instead of 3,733MHz) and support Thunderbolt 4 and Intel’s Xe integrated graphics. The 2-in-1 model got a slightly bigger update, however, as it has the new design formula introduced with the early-2020 XPS. Dell said the convertible display is 7 per cent larger, too, compared to previous generations.

The new XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 models are part of Intel's Evo program and use sustainable packaging that's made with recycled, ocean-bound plastics. Evo systems need to include Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4, and host of other specs for optimum performance.

Dell said these laptops will be available in the US and Canada from 1 October in the US. The XPS 13 starts at $999, while the XPS 13 2-in-1 starts at $1,249. You can get either in two colours. One is a "platinum silver with black carbon fiber interior", and the other is a "frost with arctic white woven glass interior".

Dell also announced a Linux-based developer edition of the XPS 13. It comes running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, though you can also download it on any XPS 13.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.