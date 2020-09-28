Dell refreshes the XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th gen Intel Core and more

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has refreshed the ever-popular XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 with updated designs but, crucially, new 11th generation Intel Core processors (up to the quad-core Core i7-1165G7) and accompanying Xe graphics.

The new laptops will be available in the US from 30 September and in Europe over the coming weeks.

The new laptops - which were teased a few weeks ago alongside the Intel launch - are compliant with Intel's new Evo standard, while they have Thunderbolt 4 data connectivity over USB-C. The memory modules have also been upgraded to faster LPDDR4x memory - 4267MHz instead of 3733MHz.

Dell has also updated the design of the XPS 13 2-in-1 to match the slightly trendier XPS 13 in machined aluminum in silver/black and white (frost) while there is - finally - a Windows Hello-compliant webcam. It was somewhat bizarre that this wasn't inside last year's model. Again there's a fingerprint-enabled power button, too.

However, most of the packages on offer remain the same with Full HD+ and 4K Infinity Edge displays available. The latter panel is Dolby Vision-certified and the screens are protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The laptops also come in a new sustainable package made from recycled materials.

Writing by Dan Grabham.