Dell teases the upcoming XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 which will feature Intel's new Evo platform

(Pocket-lint) - Dell has teased the upcoming re-work of its XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 due in October.

The device was shown during Intel's reveal of its 11th generation Core processors as well as the Intel Evo platform - basically a label for all-guns-blazing thin and light PCs. And, yes, the XPS 13 2-in-1 will be one for the first Intel Evo PCs.

The device looks a little thinner than the existing XPS 13 series, but is clearly an evolution rather than revolution of the models - which we've habitually featured at or near the top of our best laptop roundups over the last few years.

We know that the new laptops will support Thunderbolt 4 over USB_C as well as Wi-Fi 6 as that is part of the 11th generation Core platform.

The new processors also feature all-new Intel Xe Iris graphics and offer significant performance improvements over last year's chips thanks to new transistor technology.

Intel Evo laptops also feature nine or more hours of battery life, wake from sleep in less than a second and fast charging in addition to other features. Intel says notebooks featuring the logo will be "the best laptops for getting things done" - in other words, they won't be slouches.

