Dell has again been offering consumer products for a number of years - and is doing so competitively across a number of ranges. The new G7 represents a tech boost and reimagined design for the gaming laptop series. Here's the overview.

If you're familiar with older G series gaming laptops then you'll see the 2020 G7 is a total redesign. Its screen is raised above the chassis, giving a clear gap between the two key elements of the design. That'll be better for heat reasons and eye level viewing.

The chassis itself has done away with the triple horizontal lines for a more up-to-date look with vertical heat vents, while the addition of a horizontal chassis light can function as a signal for various actions when in game. The keyboard follows suit with a four-zone RGB lighting setup too.

The chassis is all metal, ensuring quality, and measures 20.5mm - which is fairly svelte as gaming laptops go. That slender theme is echoed in the bezel size - a Dell special, as shown off by the XPS 13 - at just 6.5mm to the screen edges. There are two screen size options: 15-inch or 17-inch.

The other big step forward is the inclusion of 10th Gen Intel Core processors, right up to i9. The previous G7 model only shipped with 9th Gen Core i5 in the UK, so that's a big step change.

Graphics also get a boost to current levels, with options up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q. That'll go a long way for gaming prowess.

The Dell G7 will be available from July, with prices yet to be announced.