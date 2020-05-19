Dell revamps the Latitude laptop series, some promising over 30 hours of battery life

Dell updated the XPS lineup last week and this week it's the turn of the Latitude series of pro laptops, launching with 10th generation Intel processors up to Core i7.

There are four new Latitude models in all, with 13.3 and 14-inch laptops (7310 and 7410) at the heart of the range with the option of a 4K low blue light screen for increased eye comfort. These are also configurable as 2-in-1s should you want.

And there's also a 12.3-inch Latitude 7210, too, which is pretty much a more business-orientated Surface Pro 7 - like that tablet it also has a 3:2 display. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, too as well as support for 4G LTE. Naturally, it has a touchscreen and stylus.

Then, at the top of the range, are the 9000 Series laptops designed for portability and longevity - these are quite similar in basic appearance to other Dell premium laptops.

The 9510 is 5G ready using Qualcomm's X55 modem and starts at around 1.3kg - it promises up to 34 hours of battery life and is compliant with Intel's Project Athena specification for thin and light laptops. The 9510 and 9410 have Thunderbolt 3 ports and HDMI for connection to displays while you're out and about.

Both 9000 Series laptops also include support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and have between 256GB and 2TB of SSD storage.