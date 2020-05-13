The Dell XPS 17 returns after a decade-long hiatus - and there's a redesigned XPS 15, too

The Dell XPS 17 was last updated in 2011, after which it went end-of-life as large screen laptops fell out of vogue.

Now though, it's back with a svelte design that follows on from recent XPS-series designs. Indeed, Dell says it's the smallest 17-inch laptop around - smaller than nearly half of 15-inch laptops on the market according to Dell. It's also the most powerful XPS yet.

There's also a redesigned 15-inch XPS 15 as well - indeed, the XPS 15 was last redesigned in 2015 so the refresh is long overdue. Both are serious competitors to last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Sitting above the evergreen XPS 13 (last updated at January's CES), the new duo bring Intel's 10th Generation Core processors (Core i5, i7 and i9) alongside Nvidia graphics - the GTX 1650 Ti on the Dell XPS 15, for example. Dell says the XPS 17 has a new internal design to cope with the thermals from the powerful components.

Naturally, both run Windows 10 Home or Pro and have touchscreens, too.

The XPS 17 will be available this summer starting at $1,499 (no UK price as yet) while the XPS 15 is available now starting at $1,299/£1,599.

Dell has also revealed new Alienware m15 and m17 laptops today (if you've got the money!) as well as a new Aurora R11 desktop.

Dell is also introducing an XPS Creator Edition badge for selected models in the US to compete with other devices specifically aimed at creatives such as Acer's ConceptD.