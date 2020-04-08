Sometimes leaks give the impression of having come through shady processes and under-the-counter deals, eventually seeing the light of day in the form of sketchy screenshots and blurry prototype images. Sometimes, though, someone uploads the wrong image to a website and everything's rumbled rather innocently.

That seems to be what might have just happened at Dell, where the above image looks like it may have revealed new designs for its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user, WesolyKubeczek, posted to question whether the image, attached to a page showing off Dell's existing Precision laptops, indicated that changes were in store for the 15 and 17-inch versions of the XPS line. After all, the XPS 13 has been getting far more regular updates, so you'd expect the larger sizes to be updated periodically.

All four laptops pictured appear to be new, although the two on the left look like they're new Precision models, based on their chunkier designs and more all-encompassing features, including a number pad and more ports.

The two right-hand laptops, meanwhile, have the familiar stylings of XPS machines, with ultra-thin builds and minute bezels around their screens, something at which Dell's line has excelled.

One change from previous XPS 15 and 17 models is that Dell looks like it's embracing USB-C fully - we can see two USB-C ports and a memory card slot on the right hand side of one of the models, as well as a headphone jack. The bigger size of the laptops also sees at least one of them gaining stereo speakers to either side of the keyboard, which are always welcome for media viewing.

It looks like the bigger sizes will also benefit from bigger trackpads, too. Of course, the image has been taken down pretty swiftly, and Dell hasn't made any comment. Still, it's a pretty safe bet that we'll officially hear a bit more about the laptops and their specs in the near future, if this is anything to go on.