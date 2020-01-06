Dell G5 15 Special Edition eyes-up gamers on a budget

Dell doesn't only use its Alienware division to release gaming laptops, as the Special Edition version of the Dell G5 15 proves. This 15-inch laptop, which will start from $799 when it goes on sale from April 2020, undercuts the multi-thousand-dollar specialist gaming laptops.

It's still got plenty of power under the hood, though, with the third-gen AMD Ryzen CPU and Radeon RX 5600M GPU, enabling dynamic power shifting as and when it's needed, depending on what's happening during your gaming session. That can mean juggling tasks between CPU and GPU, while dynamically adjusting frame-rates to keep smooth playback, thanks to AMD Radeon Software.

In addition, the Dell G5 15 Special Edition offers an optional four-zone RGB backlit keyboard to really make it fit that gaming bill even more. There's also Alienware Command Center for settings adjustment.

The 15.6-inch display comes in Full HD 1080p resolution, or you can pay extra to get the same resolution but with a 144Hz panel refresh for more fludi playback.

We're seeing an increasing move towards slightly more affordable gaming-style laptops, with Acer dabbling in the same market with its Predator Triton 300.

The Dell G5 15 Special Edition will go on sale from April, priced from $799.