Dell XPS 13 (2020) crushes screen bezel to a minimum

Just ahead of the annual CES electronics show kicking off, Dell has announced an update to its XPS 13 consumer laptop line. The 2020 model crushes the bezel to new lows, making for an ultra-striking laptop.

Indeed, the 2020 model shaves almost 15mm from the bottom bezel, making all four black-bar surrounds to the screen roughly equal, for the most screen-forward design we've seen in, well, any laptop, ever. It's got Full HD and 4K resolution options too.

The 13-inch form-factor is therefore a slightly different shape, making way for a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, giving the XPS 13 a footprint that's closer to an 11-inch laptop.

Elsewhere, the XPS 13 (2020) brings an edge-to-edge keyboard to maximise the space for keys, while the touchpad is 17 per cent larger than its predecessor, following the trend of larger pads making their way into consumer laptops.

Intel's 10th Gen 10nm chipset (Ice Lake) will be found on the inside (in i3, i5 and i7 options), designed for ultra-portable devices, which is why Dell describes the XPS 13 as "razor thin" at just 14.8mm.

We don't have pricing or release information just yet, but Dell will be exhibiting its latest line of laptops at CES 2020, and we'll be on the ground to take a closer look.