Dell has announced an updated Dell XPS 13 along with other laptop lineup refreshes ahead of IFA 2019.

There are different XPS 13 configurations, but each come with Intel’s new U-series Comet Lake 10th-generation processors. The lowest-end model, which starts at $899, features the Intel Core i3-10110U, for instance, while the most expensive model has a beefy hexacore Intel Core i7-10710U CPU (starting in October). Oddly, it looks like all the configurations also get LPDDR3 Dual-Channel SDRAM, rather than the faster LPDDR4x RAM.

Dell also said its new XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible is now available. It’s a Project Athena-certified laptop. Project Athena, at its purest form, is basically a set of standards that Intel wants for laptops. The idea is similar to Intel’s Ultrabook program that began in 2012, but with a much wider set of criteria. That said, the biggest takeaway is that Project Athena laptops, including the XPS 13 2-in-1, will need to deliver nine hours of battery life.

The 2-in-1 does offer nine hours, thanks to Intel’s Ice Lake 10th-gen CPUs.

Dell's other laptop models will soon start shipping with 10th-generation CPUs, too. The Inspiron 14 7000 and Inspiron 7000 13-inch 2-in-1, for instance, launches 1 October for $929.99 and $849, respectively. Both have 10th-generation Comet Lake CPUs. The 2-in-1 comes in 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch size, with the larger ones featuring DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250.

If you haven't noticed already, all these refreshes are about Intel's new hardware. So, if you want to get the updated XPS 13, we suggest waiting until it launches with Intel's new U-series Comet Lake 10th-generation processors next week.