Save big on new laptops and all-in-ones in Dell's Mega Deals Summer Sale

- Save hundreds on new PCs

Dell UK is having a summer sale and you can save hundreds of pounds on new PCs including various Inspiron laptops, the XPS 13 and the Inspiron all-in-one, too. 

Various models are discounted every day this week, with new models appearing each day until Friday. 

In today's deals, there's a brilliant discount on the Chromebook 11 and a stunning discount on the XPS 13 - our favourite thin and light laptop. For £1,1449 you get a Core i7-8565U processor and 1TB SSD with 16GB of memory - brilliant value for money. And you also get the epic 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge display which is simply stunning.

Dell revamped the XPS 13 earlier on this year with a new design. 

Today

Wednesday

More deals will follow later in the week. 

