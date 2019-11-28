Get nearly £400 off the awesome XPS 13 in Dell's Black Friday UK sale

Dell UK is having a big Black Friday sale and you can save hundreds of pounds on new PCs including various Inspiron laptops, the XPS 13 and the Inspiron all-in-one, too.

The catch is you need to be quick - various models are discounted every day this week, with new models appearing each day - the deals are day-specific, so the below deals won't be around tomorrow.

As well as the Dell XPS deal, we've also found a couple more Dell deals to get excited about.

• Dell XPS 13 laptop - save £390, now £859 (was £1,249): You can avail yourself of one of our favourite notebooks, the Dell XPS 13. That's a discount of nearly £400 for a new-generation Core i5-toting thin-and-light laptop. Get this deal at Dell UK

• Dell Latitude 7390 laptop - save £350, now £729 (was £1,080): A top price on a Core i5 13-inch Latitude laptop, which also offers 8GB of memory and 256GB storage. Get this deal at Dell UK

• Dell Inspiron 15 laptop - save £150, now £799 (was £949): With a Core i7 processor and dedicated Nvidia graphics there's some serious power inside this 15-inch laptop. Get this deal at Dell UK

