Dell announces stacks of XPS and Inspiron updates including a redesigned XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell has announced a bunch of new models at the start of Computex 2019 including a total redesign of the XPS 13 2-in-1.

The new model now matches the XPS 13 which was redesigned and relaunched at CES 2019 in January. There's the new, slightly larger InfinityEdge display (available in a 4K option) with top-mounted webcam, better performance and a new design for the chassis. Once again, the XPS 13 2-in-1 has similar and excellent 360-degree wraparound hinges to its predecessor.

The laptop also features the new 10th generation Ice Lake U version of Intel's Core processors manufactured using the more energy efficient 10nm process - the first Intel chips that use 10nm. Dell is moving this model to Intel's "U" processors from the "Y" type of chips to increase performance and battery life - Dell reckons you should get 16 hours out of this.

The XPS 15 has also received a tweak – like the 2019 XPS 13 the webcam is now mounted at the top of the notebook. There’s also a speed bump, with up to 8-core processors (9th generation Core, of course) and an optional OLED display – in an XPS model for the first time.

Dell is also announcing two new Inspiron laptops today, the Inspiron 15 7000 performance laptop with the latest Intel Core H processors, dual SSDs and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. There’s also a 2-in-1 version too, available in either 13 or 15-inch versions – interestingly, the active pen that comes with the device is housed in the hinge so just clips in when it isn’t being used.

There’s also the Inspiron 13 5000 laptop and the AMD-powered Inpsiron 11 3000 2-in-1 – both are far more mass-market devices.

Dell has also revealed a couple of stunning all-in-one iMac rivals in 24 and 27-inch sizes – the Inspiron 24 5000 and 27 7000. Both feature Infinity Edge Full HD displays and are available in a wide variety of specifications.