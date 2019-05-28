Dell redesigns the Alienware m15 and m17 "from the ground up"

Dell is launching two new Alienware laptops at Computex 2019 – the m15 and m17. While the names are from older products, Dell has revamped the design entirely – “ground up designs” as Dell told us in a pre-Computex phone conference.

The new laptops feature the new “Legend” design language first shown on the Alienware A51-m at CES 2019 and are made from magnesium alloy to make them as light as possible yet strong.

As you’d expect they’d have ninth generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia 16 series graphics with the RTX 2060, 2070 and even the 2080 available to choose from.

Dell says – somewhat predictably – that its own benchmarks show better performance than rival lightweight gaming notebooks. This is partly down to the improved cooling design, Dell says.

There are several display choices including 4K HDR400 240hz and OLED 4K HDR 4000 displays – the latter with a 1ms response time. There's also a new Eyesafe tech to regulate blue light emissions and reduce the effect of spending a long time in front of a screen.

The displays don’t have bezels as thin as, say, the XPS 13, but Dell says it has worked to reduce them as much as possible. Dell also claims the new Alienware notebooks have the “best keyboard in a gaming notebook”, the keys feature 1.7mm of travel.

For gamers who want the Dell brand, there’s a new entry-level gaming laptop, the G3, available in various configurations.

Dell also announced a new Alienware 7.1 audio Gaming headset to match the m15 and m17 design.