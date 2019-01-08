Dell is at CES 2019 announcing a freshly updated version of its ultraportable XPS 13 alongside two other laptop refreshes.

Top-mounted cam

Eighth-generation Intel Core processors.

New frost white colour

The Dell XPS 13 was always one of our favourite laptops, but there was one thing we hated about it: the nosecam. Or rather, the camera on the bottom-left of the bezel, which took perfect photos of your nose and chin. Now, however, this new model takes the already-thin and lightweight frame and adds a top-mounted webcam for what will surely be an improved photo and video-taking experience.

The company said this is the smallest webcam its made, and it still fits perfectly with a design of the XPS 13, allowing the laptop to maintain its gorgeous InfinityEdge display without impairment. That brilliant, almost bezel-free display has also been enhanced with the addition of Dolby Vision technology. This update apparently promises ultra-vivid picture quality, enhanced brightness and control and fantastic colours, too.

The new XPS 13 is now more powerful as well, thanks to a choice of eighth-generation Intel Core processors. Another new feature is the brighter "arctic white woven glass fibre interior" and the new "Frost anodised" exterior colour option. Previously, it was available in a rose gold and white model and black and silver model. If any of this interests you, the new Dell XPS 13 (UHD) will be available January, starting at £999.

If you want the FHD screen version with the Frost White colour, you'll have to wait until February. Pricing has yet to be confirmed for that model, but Dell said all the laptops will be sold on Dell.com, Microsoft.com, and in limited quantities in select Microsoft stores.

14-inch display

Proximity sensor and context sensing

Titan Gray machined aluminium finish

Apart from the XPS 13, Dell has a new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 that supposedly has a "sixth sense", or an ability to be ready to go before you even touch it, thanks to a proximity sensor enabled by Intel's Context Sensing technology. This allows it to detect a user's presence, wake the system, and immediately scan for facial recognition via Windows Hello. It will also recognise if the user left and will lock itself.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a 14-incher with a "Titan Gray machined aluminium" finish. Dell has yet to confirm full specs, but it said the machine will be available from March starting at $1,599. It'll be followed by Dell's new 13-inch and 15-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices in April, too.

13- or 15-inch display

Aluminium body with stylus storage bay in the hinge

Power key with a fingerprint reader

These new Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s feature an aluminium body, as well. But they uniquely have hinge that can store an Active Pen for portability. Their keyboards also integrate the power button and fingerprint reader into a new power key, and they come with an Adaptive Thermal technology.

Again, details are slim, but expect the Dell Inspiron 13 and 15 7000 2-in-1 to launch this spring, with pricing to be confirmed.

