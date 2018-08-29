Dell has made its first fancy Chromebook

Dell has made Chromebooks in the past, but not one like this upscale 14-inch hybrid, which starts at $599 (£464).

At IFA 2018, Dell announced what it calls its “first premium consumer Chromebook”. The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 has some of the traits of a higher-end Windows laptop, like fairly narrow screen surrounds and an aluminium casing.

It weighs 1.8kg, so isn’t 12-inch MacBook-grade portable, but Dell says the battery lasts “up to 15 hours”.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 uses the Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB RAM, and has 128GB of solid state storage. A backlit keyboard, Full HD IPS screen and USB-C ports top off what should feel like a flexible, easy-going, modern hybrid.

Best of all, the Chromebook comes with an active stylus that slots into the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1’s frame. As Chromebooks can nowadays use Android apps, and have Google Play built-in, you should be able to find plenty of uses for the pen too.

We currently don’t have a UK price or release date for this latest Dell Chromebook, but it will start at $599 and goes on sale in the US on 23 October.