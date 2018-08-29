Dell refreshes its Inspiron laptop line with new hybrids

Dell has announced new Inspiron laptops perfect for people who don’t want to spent the amount an XPS model costs.

First up is the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1. This is not a brand new line, but you’ll soon be able to get this mid-range hybrid in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch sizes.

All have an aluminium casing for a high-end feel, and use Intel Core 8th new “Whiskey Lake” generation U-series processors.

Other changes include built-in support for Amazon digital assistant Alexa, narrower display borders thanks to a redesigned webcam and a redesigned heat dispersal system.

Screen resolutions go up to UHD (4K), but as usual this will be an optional upgrade.

Right now we only have US prices, but they’ll give you an idea of how much we’ll have to pay in the UK when they go on sale from 2 October (US date). The 13-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 starts at $879.99 (~£683), the 15-inch $849.99 and the 17-inch $1099.

Those two larger versions will also be available with GeForce MX130 or MX150 graphics, if you like a bit of gaming on the side.

Find those prices a bit rich? You’ll want the 14-inch Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 instead. This starts at just $459.99 (~$356) and has a largely plastic shell.

This lower-end Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 5481 version has an entry-level 1366 x 768 pixel screen and no USB-C port, but still uses a new Intel Core CPUs.

We’d much rather have the $600 (£465) 5000 2-in-1 5481 model, mind. Its upgrades include a 1080p screen, the future-proofing USB-C port, GeForce IMX130 graphics and a fingerprint reader.

As ever, treat all the US prices lightly if you’re in the UK. What we will have to pay in pounds won’t be a direct currency conversion. The Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 models also go on sale on 2 October, in the US.