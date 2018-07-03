Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now

Now Dell is doing its own summertime sales extravaganza.
Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Day, which is basically Black Friday in July, Dell is running its own “Black Friday in July” sale that's happening at the same time. Dell’s Black Friday in July sale starts 2 July and runs until 23 July. Some discounts are live now, though additional "doorbusters" will go live throughout the sale. These are limited-time events you'll want to hop on immediately.
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals have already started
- US Prime Day deals start with amazing $100 off Echo Show
Dell is claiming to offer deep deals on technology, with over 40 per cent off select consumer and gaming PCs, plus TVs, monitors, and more electronics and accessories. Check out some of the best bargains we've spotted - that are currently available - so far:
- Inspiron Desktop with 8th Gen Intel Core i5 for $499.99 (normally $679.99)
- Dell G3 17 for $749.99 (normally $849.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones for $169 (normally $279)
- Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard for $29.99 (normally $49.99)
As for upcoming sales, here are a few we think you'll enjoy:
- Starts at 11am EST on 9 July:
- Alienware Aurora for $1,199.99 (normally $1,699.99)
- Starts at 11am EST on 10 July:
- Dell 27 gaming monitor for $399 with $100 gift card (normally $799.99)
- Starts at 11am EST on 10 July:
- Ultimate Ears BoomM 2 Bluetooth speaker for $59.99 (normally $179.99)
- Starts at 11am EST on 12 July:
- Alienware 15 for $1,399.99 (normally $2,149.99)
- Starts at 5pm EST on 13 July:
- Dell G5 15 for $899.99 (normally $1,049.99)
We'll keep you posted if we see any others worth grabbing. Keep in mind members of Dell’s various programs, including its Financial Services, Advantage Loyalty Rewards, and Member Purchase programs, will have early access to all doorbuster deals.