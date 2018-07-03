  1. Home
Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now

- Dell’s Black Friday in July sale starts July 2

Now Dell is doing its own summertime sales extravaganza.

Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Day, which is basically Black Friday in July, Dell is running its own “Black Friday in July” sale that's happening at the same time. Dell’s Black Friday in July sale starts 2 July and runs until 23 July. Some discounts are live now, though additional "doorbusters" will go live throughout the sale. These are limited-time events you'll want to hop on immediately.

Dell is claiming to offer deep deals on technology, with over 40 per cent off select consumer and gaming PCs, plus TVs, monitors, and more electronics and accessories. Check out some of the best bargains we've spotted - that are currently available - so far:

As for upcoming sales, here are a few we think you'll enjoy:

We'll keep you posted if we see any others worth grabbing. Keep in mind members of Dell’s various programs, including its Financial Services, Advantage Loyalty Rewards, and Member Purchase programs, will have early access to all doorbuster deals.

