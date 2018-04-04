Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more

Dell has unleashed a trio of wallet friendly gaming laptops with the latest Intel performance processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics. The new laptops start at £799.

There’s also a new XPS 15 with the latest Intel processors and the XPS 15 2-in-1 that we saw at CES 2018 is now available starting at £1,699.

The XPS 15 has the latest generation Intel processors, up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and the top-end model features an UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display.

We’re big fans of the outgoing XPS 15 model and can’t wait to test this one out – it’s released on 10 May.

Dell G3 15 and G3 17 come in 15 and 17-inch sizes, and boast Nvdia’s GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 Max-Q discrete graphics plus up to Core i7 processors.

There’s also an anti-glare IPS screen. The 15-inch is Dell’s thinnest gaming laptop to date with a 22.7mm depth and matte exterior finish.

The Dell G3 15 will offer three colour options (Black, Recon Blue, Alpine White) while the Dell G3 17 offers black and Recon Blue. The G3 17 release date is 26 April, with the G3 15 to follow in July.

The G5 15 is also a 15-incher but it takes things up a gear with an optional IPS 4K panel and 6GB of GDDR5 memory and up to six-core Core i7s. There are also dual drives (with the option of SSD). It’s available in black or red. The G5 15 will be available on 3 May.

The Alienware 15 and 17 have also been upgraded – available immediately - to introduce the latest Core i5, i7 and i9 high-performance processors with up to six cores and overclocking possibilities up to a whopping 5.0Ghz. alongside a new Alienware Command Center, upgraded cooling technology and a new black option.

Dell also announced new Inspiron all-in-ones the Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 featuring 21.5 or 23.8-inch Full HD IPS displays, up to 16GB of storage and optional Nvidia graphics; they’re available from 2 May.

The 24 5000 features the latest Intel processors and upgraded graphics while the 27 7000 has a 27-inch 4K display. Both these latter models will be available on 14 June.

Dell has also announced six new InfinityEdge monitors join in its S family which will be available from next week in 23, 24, and 27-inch variants.

Now why not check out our recent review of the stunning new Dell XPS 13 (2018)?