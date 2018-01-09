Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 revealed at CES, coming in Spring

Dell has announced the launch of a new laptop at the start of CES. The new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 will be a 15-inch version of its 2-in-1 model already available.

The new model will go on sale in the UK and US in spring starting at $1,299. As with other 2-in-1 devices on the market, users can either use the device as a laptop or flip the screen over and use it as a tablet depending on their needs.

The new model will come with Intel's new 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated High Bandwidth Memory for graphics. It will be one of the first laptops on the market to sport the new processor tech.

In a move that will upset some, the XPS 15 2-in-1 will only come with USB-C ports, rather than standard USB, and rather than an SD Card will make the move to microSD instead.

Made from the same materials as the XPS 13 - metal and carbon fibre - it will be available in a silver and black finish.

The new model, like the new XPS 13 (2018) launched earlier in the month, will feature a new keyboard technology Dell is calling the Maglev Keyboard. The tech works by putting a small magnet in each key that will give you the feeling that the keyboard is thicker than it really is.

Like previous Dell XPS models, the next-generation InfinityEdge delivers 4K resolution and 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour spectrum.

It is still able to promise a battery life of 15 hours on a single charge.

One of the ways it is looking to help deliver that battery promise is with a tech called: GORE Thermal Insulation. The technology, which has been made in collaboration with the company behind Goretex, provides thermal conductivity levels lower than air in a thin, flexible format.

This insulation directs heat out of the device, lowering the temperature of the XPS and enabling greater performance. If that's not enough, the model can also automatically adapt and change depending on its environment.

All of these technologies combined, allows Dell to claim that the XPS 15 2-in-1 is the smallest, thinnest 2-in-1 of its size. It is only 16mm thick.

The model, which Pocket-lint has seen a pre-production mock up, will also offer the ability to work with Windows Ink.

Users looking to draw on the laptop will be able to buy the add on the Dell Premium Active Pen.

It delivers 4096 pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality when you sketch. When not in use the pen will magnetically attach to the device.