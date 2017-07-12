  1. Home
Dell's latest laptop wirelessly charges, but there's a catch

|
- It charges via an attachable keyboard

- And you can't use it on a metal surface

- The keyboard costs $549 (converts to £427)

Dell's new device is "the world's first" wirelessly charging laptop.

Called the Dell Latitude 7285, it's a detachable 2-in-1 hybrid with a 12-inch display. It actually debuted at CES 2017 earlier this year, but now it's finally available to buy. If you're interested in taking advantage of its cool, wireless charging capability, be prepared to pay more, however. You see, the tablet part can only be wireless charged via an attachable keyboard that is sold separately and isn't cheap.

The attachment basically acts a wireless charging base. And it has some downsides: one, it can't be charged beforehand, and two, you can’t use it on a metal surface. Also, it costs $549.99. So, if you want to buy Dell's Wireless Charging Keyboard and Wireless Charging Mat with the Latitude 7285 12-inch, you're looking at paying close to $1,750, though you can save $29.99 if get them together at checkout.

The laptop itself comes with Intel Core i5-7Y54 with 128GB SSD and 8GB of memory. It is available now on Dell.com, starting at £1,349 (€1,579).

