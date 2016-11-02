  1. Home
Dell made its own Surface Studio-like PC with dual screens and a Dial

Dell
One week after Microsoft showed up Apple by unveiling a touchscreen, foldable, drafting-table-like PC for creatives, Dell has teased that it made a similar all-in-one machine, and it even comes with a Dial-like input device.

At the Adobe MAX conference, Dell previewed a short teaser that showed its upcoming device. It looks like a Windows 10 PC similar to Microsoft’s Surface Studio, but it's also different. There doesn’t seem to be any keyboard or mouse, for instance. Instead, you get a touch display that serves as a virtual keyboard. You also get a stylus to sketch and Dell's own version of the Surface Dial.

Like the Dial, this device sits on the display and provides access to quick actions, such as changing the color of an element in Photoshop. Windows chief Terry Myerson revealed last week that Microsoft is open to letting partners use its technology to develop similar devices, so we're probably seeing the first results of that now with Dell's dual-screen, all-in-one.

Dell didn’t announce the specs, name, or pricing for its device. However, MSPowerUser managed to grab a copy of the 90-second teaser, which you can see below. It ends with a mention that the device will be unveiled soon.

The video also says "welcome to your new workspace".

