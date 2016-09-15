Dell’s 2016 XPS 13 arrives with new Rose Gold finish

Dell’s XPS 13 laptop has always been a serious competitor to Apple’s MacBook Air and the latest version comes in a new Apple-like Rose Gold colour finish. One of our favourite features of the previous version, the virtually borderless display, makes a return and will be available in full HD or quad HD variations.

The new ultraslim laptop runs on Windows 10 and be specced with either an Intel 7th Gen i5 or 7th Gen i7 processor, both come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage. The i5 model comes with the full HD screen while the i7 gets the quad HD.

Dell claims battery life is better than ever, claiming 22 hours for i5 model and 13 hours for the i7. When we reviewed the 2015 model we found battery life to be some way off Dell’s claims, so we’re looking forward to finding out if things have improved.

Everything is housed in a machined aluminium casing with splashes of carbon fibre and a Gorilla Glass screen, should it should be able to stand up to a few knocks.

Dell’s new XPS 13 will be available from October 4th for $799, UK pricing has yet to be announced.

It’s not just super slim and sexy laptops that Dell has for 2016, as there’s two new Inspiron models as well. There’s the Inspiron 15 5000 touch-screen laptop and Inspiron 17 5000 desktop. The 15 5000 has an infra-red camera letting you sign in using Windows Hello, which scans your eyes to unlock the computer.

Colours include such things as “Cosmic Purple” and “Tango Red”, alongside regular black and white. The new Inspiron models will also be available from October 4th from $550.