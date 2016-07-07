Now Dell is hiking prices for all its products due to Brexit

If you want to buy a Dell laptop, you better get it now.

Mere days after OnePlus responded to the recent drop in value of the British Pound by raising the price of its OnePlus 3 smartphone, Dell has now confirmed to The Register that it too will increase pricing across its product portfolio. Ever since the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU), the GBP has plummeted, as financial markets worry about the instability and uncertainty as to what comes next for the country.

The Pound is now being valued at just $1.30, a 31-year low against the US dollar. Before the vote, it was as high as $1.47. Dell has therefore blamed the Brexit-induced drop for its new price hike. The Register claimed channel partners were informed by Dell that a blanket increase of 10 per cent began on 1 July. This increase will be passed onto customers, because channel partners can't "swallow it" themselves, one said.

A Dell spokesperson confirmed the change:

“We carefully consider price moves for our customers and partners, and have worked diligently over the past several months to postpone any increases pending the outcome of the EU referendum. Our component costs are priced in US dollars, and unfortunately, the recent strengthening of the US dollar versus sterling and other currencies in the EMEA region, following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, will have a direct impact on the price we sell to our UK customers and partners.”

Dell might not be the only PC-maker increasing prices. There have been whispers that HP will also change pricing in the UK. The company already told The Register it is "carefully assessing the Brexit situation to better understand its business and economic impact". It seems like OnePlus and Dell are just two of what might soon be many tech giants reacting to the sterling meltdown.

Given the effects of the unstable markets, companies are eager to prevent their margins from thinning, but in order to do that, they must make changes to their pricing structures. To put that into context; before the vote, the OnePlus 3 cost £309 ($454 in USD), and now at the same price, it's worth around $401. So, as of 11 July, OnePlus said its phone will cost £20 more for Brits.

In other words, now is the time to buy all your tech goods (unless you don't mind paying double-digit price hikes).