Save £350 on the super Dell XPS 15 for Amazon Prime Day

You can get £350 off the Dell XPS 15 for the next 36 hours to celebrate Amazon Prime Day.

The XPS 15 got the infinity display treatment in 2016 and, at the time, Dell boasted it was the smallest 15-inch laptop available on the planet.

Now you can get £350 off the 2017 version of the laptop, which represents a 29 percent saving: it's now £959.99 down from £1,349.99.

This XPS 15 features Intel's fast Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor alongside Nvidia's GTX 1050 graphics with 4GB of video memory. There's also 8GB of RAM in addition to a whopping 1TB hard drive. And if that wasn't enough, there's a 128GB flash drive for fast boot and app loading.

Naturally, the XPS 15 runs Windows 10. In our review we said the XPS 15 was the best laptop in its class: "It's cheaper than a MacBook but has the same quality of parts at its core. If you're after a laptop that can do pretty much anything and don't need the slimmest, lightest machine in the world, then you've found it right here in the XPS 15."

Amazon has various PC deals this Amazon Prime Day, offering up to 25 percent off selected Intel-powered PCs. Check out these deal picks:

And don't forget to check out our main Amazon Prime Day hub which features the best Prime Day deals across all categories: The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018