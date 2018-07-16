  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Dell laptop news

Save £350 on the super Dell XPS 15 for Amazon Prime Day

|
Pocket-lint Save £350 on the super Dell XPS 15 for Amazon Prime Day
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

- Save big on our favourite 15-inch laptop

You can get £350 off the Dell XPS 15 for the next 36 hours to celebrate Amazon Prime Day

The XPS 15 got the infinity display treatment in 2016 and, at the time, Dell boasted it was the smallest 15-inch laptop available on the planet.  

Now you can get £350 off the 2017 version of the laptop, which represents a 29 percent saving: it's now £959.99 down from £1,349.99.

This XPS 15 features Intel's fast Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor alongside Nvidia's GTX 1050 graphics with 4GB of video memory. There's also 8GB of RAM in addition to a whopping 1TB hard drive. And if that wasn't enough, there's a 128GB flash drive for fast boot and app loading. 

Naturally, the XPS 15 runs Windows 10. In our review we said the XPS 15 was the best laptop in its class: "It's cheaper than a MacBook but has the same quality of parts at its core. If you're after a laptop that can do pretty much anything and don't need the slimmest, lightest machine in the world, then you've found it right here in the XPS 15."

Amazon has various PC deals this Amazon Prime Day, offering up to 25 percent off selected Intel-powered PCs. Check out these deal picks:

And don't forget to check out our main Amazon Prime Day hub which features the best Prime Day deals across all categories: The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Save £350 on the super Dell XPS 15 for Amazon Prime Day
  2. MacBook Pro (2018) vs MacBook Pro (2017): What's the difference?
  3. Logitech C920 1080p webcam slashed to £27.99 in the Prime Day sales
  4. The best Chromebook 2018: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops
  5. Microsoft Whiteboard app is out and lets you collaborate with others
  1. Apple helped make an external GPU for its refreshed MacBook Pros
  2. Apple MacBook Pro models updated with beefier processors and RAM
  3. Apple will update nearly all its devices this autumn, even Mac Mini
  4. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: Will we be seeing new Macs soon?
  5. What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
Comments