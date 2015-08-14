Dell Chromebook 13 announced: Intel Core i5, 12-hour battery, business secure and more

Dell has teamed up with Google to create its latest Chromebook 13. The plan was to create a sleek design that's powerful enough for business use.

The design is aimed at the premium end with a carbon fibre weave cover, magnesium alloy palm rest and aluminium base.

The Chromebook 13 features a 13.3-inch IPS display encased in Gorilla Glass NBT to protects the touch sensitive screen.

Powering the Chromebook 13 is either an Intel Celeron, Core i3 or Core i5 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also a 720p webcam built-in for high definition video. The battery is claimed to last for 12-hours on a charge.

Being a Chromebook all the usual Google apps will be available, but Dell has also added its security layers, mainly for business. Dell Kace means a unique IP for inventory management and service desk support. Dell SonicWall Mobile Connect and Dell Secure Mobile Access mean firewall secure access to company resources. Dell vWorkspace desktop offers Windows application access.

Dell also offers what it calls "world-class support" in the form of ProSupport Plus. This offers priority access to expert support 24/7, repair for drops, spills and other mistakes plus a Technical Account Manager for those with more than 1,000 systems.

The Dell Chromebook 13 has not been priced yet but it will be available to buy from 1 October in the UK, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

READ: Chromebook tips and tricks: Getting the most out of your Chrome OS machine