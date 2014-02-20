  Dell joins alliance to ditch the cord, offer wireless charging for laptops

Dell is trying to regain significant market share in the PC market after a few struggling years, and it's hoping that joining a new alliance will help shake things up.

The now-private company announced on Thursday it has joined the Alliance for Wireless Power, making it the first major PC manufacturer to support a wireless charging standard.

The Alliance for Wireless Power is the group behind Rezence, a technology that enables multiple devices to charge wirelessly and simultaneously, without the need to sit on a physical dock. The Alliance markets that power levels and charging speed are the same as if the devices were plugged in through a cord. It's similar to Qi, another standard embraced by several companies in the industry.

Dell isn't announcing specific products that will use the Rezence technology as yet. However Dell VP and CTO, Glen Robson, teased wireless charging will be seen in more homes and businesses over the next few years.

"We are excited to work with other industry leaders in the A4WP to deliver on the promise of easy, flexible wireless charging across an array of mobile devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops," Robson said.

To coincide with baning Dell as partner, the Alliance announced a higher-powered initiative focusing on wirelessly charging electronic products from 20 to 50 watts, like Ultrabooks, laptops, and mid-powered appliances.

Dell is joining a standard that is also embraced by HTC, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Intel, and others. With the numerous device manufacturers on board, customers will conceivably be able to charge all of their devices by just performing the "drop & go" on to a charging surface, if the Alliance takes hold.

We've contacted Dell for more information and will update you if we hear anything.