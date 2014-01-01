  Dell compares itself to Skype, Dropbox, and other startups in first ad since going private

Dell's now private, and it has a fresh, sentimental advertisement to show people just how its humble beginnings will undoubtedly help shape the company in the new year and beyond.

The buyout of Dell Computers by its founder Michael Dell and the private equity firm Silverlake, finally wrapped up in October. The company had endured a long slump in sales and profits, badly hurting its share price, before Michael Dell revealed last February that going private was the only way to save the company. He also wanted to transition Dell from a company that sells personal computers to mobile devices.

Now, roughly two months after going private, Dell has published an advertisement on YouTube, giving the world a small glimpse at the kind of company it plans to be in 2014 and beyond. The one-minute video, called Beginnings, pays homage to many famous start-ups, spotlighting where they started or founded.

Some of the companies highlighted in Dell's advertisement are Skype, Dropbox, TripAdvisor, Whole Foods, and Under Armour. Not surprisingly, there's no mention of Apple, which began in Steve Jobs's garage. Michael Dell once said he'd shut down Apple and give money back to shareholders, so, naturally, Dell didn't spotlight Apple.

Still, the advertisement is touching. And it suggests that Dell views itself as an up-and-coming start-up, capable of becoming the next big thing. After all, Michael Dell called his company "the world's largest start-up" after almost 70 per cent of shareholders approved the $25 billion leveraged buyout.

Check out Dell's advertisement below, and let us know in the comments what you think.