  Dell's first Chromebook 11 is aimed at schools, launches in January

Dell is joining the likes of HP and Asus in the Chromebook market come January 2014 in the US and UK. Its first device, the Chromebook 11, is aimed at school teachers, students and administrators, at a low price of £159/$300 for the 2GB of RAM system.

While this is Dell's first Chromebook, there will be more to follow. And despite it being called the Chromebook 11, exactly the same as HP's device, it might not be specced the same.

READ: HP Chromebook 11 review

It features an 11.6-inch display, 1.4GHz Celeron processor, 10-hours battery life, 16GB solid state drive, and boot time of less than 8.4 seconds, claims Dell.

Dell says: "The Chromebook 11 was built specifically to meet the needs of schools and districts around the country looking to deploy affordable and comprehensive one-to-one computing initiatives."