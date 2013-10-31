  Dell responds after customers claim laptop smells like 'cat urine'

Several Dell Latitude 6430u Ultrabook users have reported their machine having the "smell of cat urine." A lengthy support thread dating back to August surfaced on Dell's website, creating a bit of Wednesday afternoon hilarity among the tech community.

"The machine is great, but it smells as if it was assembled near a tomcats litter box. It is truly awful," one user wrote. Another added: "I thought for sure one of my cats sprayed it, but there was something faulty with it so I had it replaced. The next one had the same exact issue."

Dell support members littered the thread asking users to clean their keyboard to remove the smell. Following continued reports from users noting Dell's prescribed fixes weren't working, Dell has run tests and officially responded.

Dell support technician SteveB said: "The smell is not related to cat urine or any other type of biological contaminant, nor is it a health hazard." He added that it was an issue in the manufacturing process and it has since been resolved. "The smell is caused by a manufacturing process which has now been changed."

New shipments of the Latitude 6430u shouldn't smell if Dell's new methods work, and users who have already made the purchase can have their unit replaced by Dell.

Could you imagine working on your laptop under such conditions?