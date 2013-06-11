Alienware launches new-look laptops, Haswell processors in tow

Alienware has given its entire product range a redesign both inside and out, launching new-look laptops and desktops with Intel Haswell processors and Nvidia 7-series GPUs.

The new Alienware 14, 17 and 18 laptops all feature brushed-aluminium clamshell designs with integrated lighting. Available in black or silver, the laptops step up in performance the bigger the screen size.

Starting with the 14, which has 14-inch 1080p LED display, you get a choice of Intel Core i7 processors, with Alienware offering factory overclocking for those who want even more power. Graphics options start at a GTX 750M with 1GB of video RAM and step up to 2GB and a GTX 765M. In terms of storage, the laptop comes in both solid state, conventional and hybrid forms. You can have either 512GB SSD, 750GB HD or a 256GB SSD with a 750GB HD. RAM is available in both 8 and 16GB flavours. For a 14-inch laptop this is an immensely powerful machine. The 14 will go on sale on 11 June for £1,099.

Next up is the 17, which is virtually the same as the 14 in terms of raw spec, except with bigger upgrade options. You can choose up to 32GB of RAM and go for an Nvidia 770M or even a 780M which has 4GB of video RAM. Like every new Alienware laptop, you can option a Blu-ray player on to the 17. The 17 will be priced in at £1,299 and will also ship on 11 June.

Finally we have the M18 which, although heavy, puts even the most powerful of desktops to shame. The top spec overclocked version uses a quad-core i7 4.3 GHz processor. It's also possible to spec up the 18 with a pair of GTX 780Ms, which should result in the best possible mobile gaming experience out there. The 18 is going to cost £1,999 and will sell on 11 June.

Audio comes in the form of Klipsch-powered 5.1 speakers on all the laptops. Every Alienware can also be optioned to carry an inbuilt 3G modem, for wireless gaming on the go.

We recently had a play with the entire Alienware range and were seriously impressed with the redesign the laptops have been given. The company has stepped away from the usual Area 51-style kitsch and opted for a more Tron-like approach to design. It's all stripped back, with subtle neon lighting that lets you know the laptops mean business, without seeming tacky.

The dual GPU 18 is a thing to behold. It weighs 5.4Kg, which is pushing the boundaries of portability, yet it can turn out absolute cutting-edge gaming. Speakers sound good too.

Our pick of the bunch however has to be the M14. With a 1080p screen and the optional 765M, it's powerful enough to handle most games, but doesn't take up a huge amount of space in your bag.