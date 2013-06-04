  Dell XPS 11 convertible Ultrabook official

Rumours of a smaller Dell XPS convertible Ultrabook have turned out to be true. The just-announced Dell XPS 11 will be the smallest laptop in the XPS line-up and should sit only slightly bigger than some tablets.

It features a Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution display, which should make for some fairly crisp laptop usage. That laptop resolution almost matches the larger Retina MacBook Pro from Apple, which we already know is a corker in the looks department, so expect the XPS 11 to be the same.

The XPS 11 uses a rather unusual backlit solid surface touch keyboard. Like a keyboard, but without the tradition chiclet style keys, the solid surface touch keyboard reminds us of Microsoft's Surface Touch cover.

Dell's XPS 11 is still in prototype form, so processors, price and exact internal specifications are yet to be confirmed. What we do know is that the whole package will be only 14.9mm thick and weigh just 1.13kg. We also imagine that the processor involved will be some sort of Intel Haswell chip, likely an i5.

Interestingly the XPS 11 will also ship with a pen so you can draw and write with it when it's folded into tablet mode. Expect more on the XPS 11 if and when Dell announces it. We just want to know how much it costs, with a screen like that, it could be the Windows 8 device to have.