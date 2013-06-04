Dell XPS range refreshed, new Ultrabook, all-in-one and desktop

Dell has launched an updated version of its XPS 12, XPS 27 all-in-one and XPS 8500 desktop. The new XPS devices all come with Intel's just-announced Haswell processors and, for the laptops, bigger batteries and NFC.

The XPS 12 will now allegedly last up to 9.5 hours on a charge, which is a big jump over the previous iteration. Prices for the UK are yet to be cominfirmed, but it will cost $1,200 (£784) in the US and ship on 9 July.

The XPS 27 is slightly more exciting, boasting a much tastier 2,560 x 1,440 resolution screen. That new display also has an improved brightness rating over its predecessor, sitting at 350 nits rather than 300. Interestingly, the desktop also carries a Thunderbolt port, as well as a next-generation Nvidia GPU.

If you fancy a bit more space on your desktop, then Dell will be offering the XPS 27 with a 2TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD. Quite a lot of space to play with, if you ask us. The XPS 27 is on sale now at $1,600.

As for the XPS 8500, that now becomes the XPS 8700 and, of course, uses the latest-generation Haswell processors. The desktop can manage up to 4TB of storage and 32GB of RAM should you so desire. Prices for the desktop begin at $700.