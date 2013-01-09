  Dell updates Inspiron laptops, goes thinner and longer

Dell has introduced its new line of Inspiron laptops at CES 2013, promising improved battery life and performance in a thinner form factor.

The Inspiron 15 and 17 feature 15 and 17-inch screens respectively, and offer the choice of Intel's i3, i5, and i7 processor on board. If the 4-cell battery is chosen over the 6-cell option, the laptop is less than 1-inch thin.

Both machines support up to 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and Intel HD 4000 integrated graphics. For those looking for a little more video card power, Dell also offers the Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon graphics card with either 1GB or 2GB of video memory.

Dell brags that the new Inspirons are 17 per cent thinner and 15 per cent lighter than previous models.

The Inspiron 15, weighing 2.25kg, starts at £299.99, while the Inspiron 17, weighing 2.64kg, starts at £349.99.

Dell also offers more customisable options, such as a different colour finish and option for a full 1080p display, for those looking to drop a little more cash. The Inspiron 15R starts at £399.99, and the Inspiron 17R starts at £429.99.

The company recently announced a new 1080p option to its XPS 13 Ultrabook, costing an extra $300 in the US (no UK price confirmation) to get the added pixels. It will be available soon with better base specifications as well.