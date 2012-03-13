Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook now on sale

The Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook is now on sale in the UK, adding another skinny contender to the ever-growing Ultrabook market.

The 13-inc packs some impressive hardware - most notably the premium materials such as the aluminium lid, the carbonfibre base and the edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass for the display.

Talking of the screen, it's a 13.3-inch one with a 1366 x 768 resolution at 300 nits. Internally you'll get a choice of Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, 4GB of memory and graphic courtesy of Intel HD Graphics 3000. It's SSD all the way too, with a choice of 128 or 256GB drives.

A smart feature of the Dell XPS 13 is Intel Smart Connect Technology. This will wake up and connect to a friendly Wi-Fi connection when the laptop is in standby to update applications such as email - meaning you can come down in the morning, lift the lid and find you're already up to date.

It measures 6mm at the thinnest point, rising up 18mm, has a footprint of 316 x 205mm and it weighs 1.36kg.

Connectivity isn't the widest of the Ultrabook clan - there is no Thunderbolt here - but you do get USB 2.0, USB 3.0, DisplayPort and a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with the usual wireless options.

“We’re seeing strong consumer and business demand for the new XPS 13 – a system that is unlike anything else on the market today,” said Aongus Hegarty, president EMEA, Dell. “The XPS 13 demands attention, crossing the realm between work and play, packing powerful technology into a small, portable package and delivering enterprise-friendly protection and security. It’s the ultimate mobile device.”

Prices start from £949 for an i5 option. i7 action will cost you a bit more.

You can check out our first impressions of the Dell XPS 13 here.