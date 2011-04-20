  Alienware M18x and M14x official - gamers rejoice!

Alienware has officially announced the launch of two new gaming laptops, just like we said it would, offering them up in 14- or 18-inch screen size flavours.

Top of the pile is the Alienware M18x, which lays claim to the title of "most powerful 18-inch gaming laptop in the universe", while those looking for something a little more compact are serviced with the Alienware M14x.

In its bowels, the M18x offers Dual-graphics technology and the industry's only Intel Core i7 Extreme CPU option factory overclocked to 4GHz. The 18.4-inch FHD WLED 1080p display is massive, while graphics are served by Dual GPU options with GDDR5 memory. Both AMD and NVIDIA graphics options are offered, in Crossfire X and SLI, respectively.

Intel "Huron River" Architecture runs the show with a new factoryoverclocked Intel Core i7 Extreme Quad Core processor up to 4GHz, while the different options can be upgradeable to up to 32GB 1333MHz memory.

There's also an HDMI output and, even, HDMI-in. And if that wasn't enough, wireless HD and 3D output options are available too, delivering low-latency high-def content wirelessly or output to 3D displays.

As Alienware's flagship laptop, the M18x will be a true desktop replacement, or so says the company owned by Dell: “It is perfect for gamers who want to compromise nothing for blistering frame rates and full immersion in the gaming experience."

Meanwhile, the 14-inch M14x features full-voltage second-generation four- and two-core Intel Core i CPUs, discrete graphics and an optical disk drive. It offers updated graphics featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GT 555M with up to 3GB of graphics memory, as well as optional Intel WiMAX technology to enable Internet connectivity virtually anywhere.

Other core specs also include NVIDIA Optimus technology to extend battery life, up to 8GB of 1600MHz Extreme-Performance system memory, HDMI v1.4 to support connectivity on HDTVs and 7.1 digital audio, and Klipsch onboard speakers.

And that's not all, Alienware has also given its existing M11x a speed boost. Included this time around is the new second-generation Intel Core i processors with Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, updated graphics featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GT 540M, and optional Intel WiMAX technology.

In the UK, the M18x has yet to get a price, while the M14x will cost from £1098.99, and the newly refreshed M11x will start from £898.99.

Are you a fan of gaming laptops, or will they never replace a decent desktop? Let us know in the comments below...