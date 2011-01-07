Alienware outs its first first 3D gaming laptop - the M17x R3

CES just wouldn't be CES without a new Alienware machine, and this year it's a real pearler. The new M17x (third revision) is Alienware’s first 3D-capable gaming laptop.

To get the 3D features you'll need to go for the 20Hz, WideFHD WLED LCD display model with the 1.5GB Nvidia GTX 460M graphics card. But hey, why wouldn't you?

This 17-inch monster packs the new Intel i5 or i7 Sandy Bridge processors, with an Intel P67 Express chipset, HDMI-in and wireless HD capabilities. If you don't need or want 3D (and you want to save a few quid) you can also opt for an ATI 1GB HD6870M or a 2GB 6970M graphics version

The Alienware M17x R3 will be available from 10 January, with prices starting from £1,799.

There was also an Alienware desktop machine announced at CES - the Aurora, which will cost you at least £999, and packs Sandy Bridge chips (overclocked liquid cooled) and graphics from either AMD Crossfire X or Nvidia SLI modes.

