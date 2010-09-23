Dell updates Zino HD and Inspiron One

When the CEO isn't showing off prototype tablets, the rest of Dell is busy launching new all-in-one consumer focused desktop computers and a new range of behind-the-TV friendly Zino HD range.

That's right, Dell has added to the Inspiron family with a new Inspiron all-in-one desktop and a new Inspiron Zino HD.

The new Inspiron One sports a full HD 23-inch LED-backlit LCD; an optional quad-core processor and a host of audio/visual inputs that instantly transform the PC into a TV.



Meanwhile the Inspiron Zino HD, which comes with an optional remote control and wireless keyboard now does Blu-Ray and offers processors up to an AMD quad-core Phenom II. Add that to an optional 1GB discrete graphics chip; built-in networking and media card reader, VGA and HDMI connections for displays and TVs, THX 7.1 surround sound, optional Blu-ray Disc combo drive, and up to 1TB of hard disk storage.



The Inspiron Zino HD looks great in standard black, but can be personalised with three optional lid colours.

The Inspiron One is available this weekend exclusively in select retail outlets, starting at $799 in the US, while the Inspiron Zino HD is available immediately on www.dell.com starting at $299 and select configurations will be available in select retail outlets this weekend.

Dell in the UK has confirmed to Pocket-lint that pricing and release dates are being finalised.