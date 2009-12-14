Multi-touch Dell Studio 17 and Inspiron One 19 announced

Dell has announced new multi-touch devices with the launch of the Inspiron One 19 all-in-one desktop, rivalling HP's TouchSmart range and the Studio 17 multimedia laptop.



As most of you will know, a multi-touch interface means the PCs can handle multiple simultaneous touches and gestures, such as pinch, drag, rotate and flick.



The Studio 17 will be the first Dell laptop to get multi-touch functionality and offers a 17.3-inch HD display, Intel Core 2 Duo processors, Windows 7 Home Premium operating system and Wi-Fi.



The Inspiron One 19 (as in 19-inch) all-in-one gets Wi-Fi, a webcam, DVD drive and a HD widescreen colour display.



Dell says the two new devices' multi-touch display and included in-house touch-enabled software lets people "use simple finger gestures to paint and draw onscreen; flick songs into playlists; select, rotate, zoom and crop photos; create slideshows, photo albums, greeting cards and scrapbook pages; write and post family messages; navigate the Web; and play games from Dell or Windows 7 Touch Pack – all without ever having to use the keyboard".



If you're up for getting arm ache, then the Inspiron One 19 is available now starting at £499 while the Studio 17 will be available later this month, with pricing and availability to be confirmed then.