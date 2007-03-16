  Creative Live! Cam Optia AF webcam announced

Creative has announced the new Live! Cam Optia AF webcam, with what it is claiming is the world's first webcam to offer auto focus technology and a true 2.0 megapixel CMOS sensor.

Finished in glossy black, with a new multi-element precision glass lens similar to the model announced by Logitech yesterday, Creative say it sets a new reference standard for webcam video quality.

The new high-resolution CMOS sensor allows video content to be captured in very high resolutions up to 1600x1200 and the camera also features Creative's unique dual microphone system and Live! Audio technology, which promises to ensure top-quality speech without annoying background noise.

The webcam also offers Creative's Smart Face Tracking system that keeps the speaker in the centre of the video, and USB2 connectivity for video at 30 frames per second in VGA resolution.