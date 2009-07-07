Canon Pixma range gets two new all-in-one printers

Canon in the US has announced the launch of two new Pixma photo al-in-one printers, hoping to appeal to those who want the usual array of print, copy, and scan.

The new Pixma MP560 wireless photo AIO printer is, says Canon, the most compact Canon inkjet printer to have both wireless capabilities and built-in "Auto Duplex Printing".

A follow up to the Pixma MP620, users are also now able to print images from a USB flash drive without needing a computer.

Stats include the ability to print borderless 4 x 6-inch prints in approximately 39 seconds and a 2-inch LCD screen.

The new Canon Pixma MP490, will sit beneath the MP560 and prints borderless 4 x 6-inch photos in a slightly slower 43 seconds. It will also come with a smaller screen - 1.8-inch.

Both models will have Canon's "Auto Photo Fix II" feature, which assures, says the company, "that images printed will be of superb quality while reproducing the vibrant colours that were first captured in the image".

In non-marketing speak, it promises exposure correction, face detection, scene analysis plus brightness and saturation correction.

The estimated retail price of the Pixma MP560 is $149.99, while the Pixma MP490 will cost $99.99.

No word on UK pricing or availability as yet, however we've got wind of a Canon printer announcement, suggesting a UK release could be soon.