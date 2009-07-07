Canon SELPHY CP790 printer bucket debuts

Canon has continued its range of Photo bucket printers with the launch of the Canon SELPHY CP790 compact photo printer in the US, that, you guessed it, looks like a printer crammed into a bucket.

Now sporting a lurid green colour, the "storage basket", as it is known, houses the printer, as well as accessories including paper, ink cartridge and the power cord.

New features over the previous model include a 3-inch LCD screen and a host of creative options including a "Photo Diary" and "Creative Print" that lets you choose from six different layouts, six background colours, and 18 clip art stamps to personalise your photos.

Elsewhere the face detection, brightness correction and colour cast correction have been vastly improved so that skin tones and faces will be produced with more natural and realistic colours according to Canon.

If you've got even more cash to spare, Canon will let you add an optional battery and memory card reader allowing you to ditch the computer altogether.

The Canon SELPHY CP790 prints a 4 x 6-inch photo in approximately 43 seconds, which is 10% faster than the previous model.

Pricing comes in at $179.99 in the US with the optional NB-CP2L battery pack priced at $79.99, whilst UK availability should be from July 2009 priced at £169.