Canon launches Pixma Pro9500 Mark II printer

Canon has announced the Pixma Pro9500 Mark II, a 10-colour pigment inkjet printer capable of producing prints up to A3+ size.

The printer will allow you to print on gloss and matte media without the need to swap inks, and supports ICC profiles for many types of specialist media.

As well as Canon's own media, it also supports Baryta types, canvas, and numerous Fine Art media from leading brands such as Canson, Hahnemühle, Innova and Moab.

For additional flexibility you can create custom ICC profiles, using Canon’s Colour Management Tool Pro 2 software with selected X-Rite colour spectrophotometers.

As for print quality, the addition of 16 bits per channel print capability allows for smoother tonal graduations in both colour and black and white prints. Also, dedicated monochrome inks help prevent problems such as colour casting for a smoother range of greyscale tones.

A new addition to the Pixma Pro9500 Mark II is an Ambient Light Correction feature using Canon Kyuanos technology. This allows users to select the type of lighting under which their print will be displayed, and the final print automatically adjusted to ensure the end result looks the way the photographer wanted.

Finally, the Pixma Pro9500 Mark II comes bundled with the Canon Easy-PhotoPrint Pro plug-in, which allows for printing directly from Adobe Photoshop.

Canon EOS users can also use the plug-in to print RAW files directly from Canon Digital Photo Professional software.

"The Pixma Pro9500 Mark II is for photographers who are serious about exhibiting and selling their images", said Rainer Fuehres, head of Canon Consumer Imaging Europe. "Even on high gloss media, results remain consistently stunning".

The Pixma Pro9500 Mark II will be available from June priced at £729.00.