Canon Pixma Pro9000 Mark II printer announced

Canon has announced the Pixma Pro9000 Mark II printer, the predecessor of the original Pro9000, that will produce professional-quality prints up to A3+.

The Pixma Pro9000 Mark II improves on the design of predecessor

to offer faster, higher-quality monochrome printing, a wider range of

supported media, and a new "Ambient Light Correction" feature.

Default printing speeds in monochrome are now nearly three times faster than before, and the 8-colour ChromaLife100 Single-Inks system allows for more accurate colour reproduction across a wide colour gamut.

As for media options, Canon’s own range of media includes gloss,

semi-gloss and matte photo papers, plus Fine Art media, but users can also use a variety of specialist third-party media up to 1.2mm thick.

Included with the Pixma Pro9000 Mark II is Canon’s Easy-PhotoPrint Pro – a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Canon Digital Photo Professional that allows you to print directly from these programs, with the latter of the two allowing EOS photographers to print directly from RAW files.

The Pixma Pro9000 Mark II will be available from June priced at £499.00.